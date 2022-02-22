Windsor’s recreation and culture programming grows as province moves to next reopening phase

The City of Windsor’s says its recreation and culture openings continue to grow as the province moves to the next phase of reopening.

Ontario moved into the next phase of reopening on Thursday, Feb. 17, allowing for the removal of capacity limits at indoor facilities where proof of vaccination is required, including recreation centres.

City of Windsor recreation and culture reopenings include:

Arenas and outdoor rinks

All nine ice pads at four of the city’s arenas continue operations, including the opportunity for indoor skating at the WFCU Centre and Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

This includes: public skating, adult/seniors, parents and tots, little stars, novice stars, youth hockey skills, and figure skating.

Registration for all public skating sessions will cease once the restrictions are lifted and will return to drop-in programming. In the interim, participants are encouraged to reserve your spot today by visiting www.ActiveWindsor.ca

The city reminds residents outdoor skating at Charles Clark Square is now closed for the season.

Aquatics and recreation centre programming

The Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre Presented by WFCU Credit Union and WFCU Centre community pools continues to offer reserved fitness lanes, open adult and aqua fitness classes.

Drop-in opportunities are anticipated to begin the week of March 21.

After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, learn-to-swim classes will also resume the week of March 21, including parent and tot, preschool, and youth programming.

Registration for winter/spring programming is now available.

Museum Windsor and outdoor/virtual culture opportunities

The Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House have re-opened and welcome visitors Tuesday through Sunday. Proof of vaccination is not required, but screening, masking and physical distancing continue to be required.

Windsor Sculpture Park, an outdoor museum along the waterfront, features large-scale works by world-renowned artists. Results can take a self-guided tour in person or online.

Many of Windsor’s arts, culture and heritage assets can be explored in person or from home. Visit www.CityWindsor.ca for Community Stories, a Willistead Manor virtual tour, and other areas to explore.

Windsor Public Library

The Windsor Public Library branches offer a wealth of online entertainment options so residents can stream movies; download eBooks, videos and music; access your favourite TV shows; and check out the top video games. All you need is a library card .