Windsor's public playing fields will remain ‘out of bounds’ this weekend

The city was hoping to open sports fields on Saturday, May 6. However, the recent wet and soggy conditions have made the early season turf vulnerable to damage.

Sports teams and the general public are asked to "keep off the grass" to allow time for the turf to mature and thicken.

James Chacko is the executive director of parks and facilities for the city of Windsor, Ont. He empathizes with the public’s desire to get outside and enjoy some recreation.

"We understand that people are really anxious,” said Chacko.

“It's the beginning of the season. Our rectangular fields are scheduled to open a week Saturday - so May 13. We certainly expect we'll be in a position for all those fields open again. It's going to be weather dependent on what happens next week."

Anyone caught using the fields without a permit maybe subject to a fine for un-authorized use.