Windsor's public playing fields will remain ‘out of bounds’ this weekend

Soccer fields at Ford Track Park as seen on May 5, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Soccer fields at Ford Track Park as seen on May 5, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver