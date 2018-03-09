

CTV Windsor





The numbers are in and Windsor’s unemployment rate has notched up a few points.

Windsor’s jobless rate increased to 4.9 per cent for the month of February, up from 4.6 per cent in January, according to Stats Canada.

The rate for the Windsor CMA is below the national average, which was down to 5.8 per cent but the gains were due to a surge in part-time work that offset a decline in full-time positions.

Statistics Canada's latest labour force survey also says the job gains in February were driven by an increase of 50,300 in public sector jobs.

The February numbers nudged the unemployment rate down to 5.8% from 5.9% in January.