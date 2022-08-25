Windsor's Emerson Dean headed to Roundnet World Championship

Windsor’s Emerson Dean poses with a Spikeball in his Team Canada gear on Aug. 20, 2022. Dean is heading to the Roundnet World Championship in Belgium from Sept. 8 to 11, 2022. (Source: Adrian Garcea) Windsor’s Emerson Dean poses with a Spikeball in his Team Canada gear on Aug. 20, 2022. Dean is heading to the Roundnet World Championship in Belgium from Sept. 8 to 11, 2022. (Source: Adrian Garcea)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver