Windsor's Downtown Mission issues donation plea as stock dwindles

The Downtown Mission is seen in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 27, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News London) The Downtown Mission is seen in Windsor, Ont. on Oct. 27, 2022. (Gary Archibald/CTV News London)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver