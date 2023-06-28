Windsor's Canada Day parade to return with a new look Saturday

The Canada Day parade returns to Wyandotte Street on Saturday, July 1.

Organizers expect a big turnout — so get there early to take in the festivities. This year, a new look is promised with added highlights and special guest performers.

In addition, not one, but two fan zones will be set up on the parade route. The zones are something new, featuring free entertainment, Canada Day swag and activities for all. The zones open at 9:30 a.m. with the parade starting off on Wyandotte Street East at Devonshire Road at 11 a.m.

Maggie Durocher, executive director of the parade, said she’s excited about the festivities that will entertain people of all ages.

"We have six giant inflatables from our friends at Dynamic Displays,” said Durocher.

“We also are welcoming the return of The Hitman. It's an award-winning brass band from Rochester New York. They were with us years ago. They'll be in the parade along with six other bands. We've got marching bands. We've got bands on floats."

Organizers suggest carrying water, sunscreen and wearing light clothing for what could be warm and humid day.