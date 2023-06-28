Windsor's Canada Day parade to return with a new look Saturday
The Canada Day parade returns to Wyandotte Street on Saturday, July 1.
Organizers expect a big turnout — so get there early to take in the festivities. This year, a new look is promised with added highlights and special guest performers.
In addition, not one, but two fan zones will be set up on the parade route. The zones are something new, featuring free entertainment, Canada Day swag and activities for all. The zones open at 9:30 a.m. with the parade starting off on Wyandotte Street East at Devonshire Road at 11 a.m.
Maggie Durocher, executive director of the parade, said she’s excited about the festivities that will entertain people of all ages.
"We have six giant inflatables from our friends at Dynamic Displays,” said Durocher.
“We also are welcoming the return of The Hitman. It's an award-winning brass band from Rochester New York. They were with us years ago. They'll be in the parade along with six other bands. We've got marching bands. We've got bands on floats."
Organizers suggest carrying water, sunscreen and wearing light clothing for what could be warm and humid day.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' found in Titan wreckage
The United States Coast Guard says 'presumed human remains' have been found in the wreckage of the Titan submersible.
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
Connor Bedard first Pats player to be drafted 1st overall since 1980
Connor Bedard is the first member of the Regina Pats to be selected first overall in the NHL Draft since Doug Wickenheiser in 1980.
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.
This planet should’ve been destroyed by its star — but somehow it survived: astronomers
Astronomers have discovered a planet that should have been destroyed when its star expanded — but somehow it survived.
Can you claim a winning lottery ticket in Ontario anonymously?
A $70-million OLG Lotto Max ticket is about to expire. Is it possible that the winner is out there but doesn't want to be identified?
Trudeau says 'full buy-in' from opposition needed before launching new foreign interference probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government won't be announcing any next steps on probing foreign interference until the Liberals get 'full buy-in' from the opposition parties, to avoid the process devolving as it did under former special rapporteur David Johnston.
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
CBC must face WE Charity defamation lawsuit in a U.S. court, judge rules
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation must face a defamation lawsuit by WE Charity alleging the publicly funded news outlet repeatedly aired false claims that it deceived its donors, a Washington, D.C., federal judge has ruled.
Kitchener
-
1 arrested, 3 taken to hospital after stabbing at University of Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say one person has been arrested and three people have been transported to hospital after being stabbed inside Hagey Hall at the University of Waterloo.
-
Smoke from wildfires causing air quality warning in southern Ontario
Environment Canada is warning “high levels of air pollution” are developing across a large swath of southern Ontario due to smoke from forest fires.
-
WRPS investigating reports of a Cambridge shooting
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) is investigating reports of a shooting in Cambridge that police say left one male with non-life-threatening injuries.
London
-
Mother concerned after unsettling discovery in bagel
Mariana DaSilva and her family consume a lot of bagels for the convenience they offer, and because of certain health restrictions, the Dempster's brand has become a staple in her diet. After her weekly shopping trip however, she discovered an addition in one of the bags.
-
Document offers clues about city’s initial design and location criteria for homeless hubs
A preliminary set of criteria for service hubs for homeless Londoners was developed by city staff and frontline agencies four months ago. CTV News London recently obtained a document that details preferred zoning, location qualities and building designs.
-
'I just don’t know where I’m going to go': Wingham, Ont. tenant lives in tent, fights renoviction
Julie Hamilton is living in a tent, mere metres away from her old apartment that’s been 'under renovation' since January 2023.
Barrie
-
International student killed walking on Highway 400 in Barrie
Provincial police are investigating after an international student was struck and killed while walking on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Accomplice in Barrie teen's shooting death sentenced
Alexander Craggs faced sentencing on Wednesday for his part in the death of a 17-year-old boy in Barrie in November 2021.
-
OPP investigating fatal crash in Tiny Township
One man has died after crashing into a tree in Tiny Township Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Relief from heavy smoke, stubborn wildfire finally under control
Here is everything you need to know about the wildfires in northern Ontario for Wednesday, June 28.
-
Parents of Toronto 'rooftopper' warn others after son plunges to his death
The parents of a young man who plunged to his death from a downtown Toronto tower last month are coming forward to warn others about what they view as the dangerous pastime of 'rooftopping,' which they believe played a role in their son’s death.
-
Timmins city council agrees to hire security firm to boost safety
In the past few years, downtown business owners in Timmins have resorted to installing bars on their storefront windows, increasing surveillance and locking their doors to prevent crime.
Ottawa
-
Social media abuzz about Ottawa's new roadkill crow sculpture
The National Capital Commission unveiled the new public art along the pathway on Tuesday, called, 'When the Rubber Meets the Road' by PEI artist Gerald Beaulieu.
-
Man killed in daytime shooting in Ottawa's Carlington neighbourhood
Emergency crews responded to reports of a shooting on Raven Avenue, near Kirkwood Avenue, at approximately 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
-
Voters in Kanata-Carleton elect new MPP in July
Voters in Kanata-Carleton will be heading to the polls next month to replace MPP Merrilee Fullerton.
Toronto
-
Toronto air quality currently among the worst in the world
Toronto’s air quality was the worst in the world due to the wildfire smoke earlier on Wednesday, according to data from Swiss air quality tracker IQAir. While no longer the worst, it is still ranked among the top 10.
-
Ontario man protests at RBC headquarters claiming mistake made on his mortgage renewal
Gerald Comeau has been leading a one man protest in front of Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) headquarters in downtown Toronto for the past six months.
-
Brampton teacher on leave says student 'wanted to fight me' after intervening in school incident
A long-time teacher is speaking out about the increasing violence at his high school in Brampton.
Montreal
-
Montreal Canadiens draft Austrian Defender David Reinbacher as fifth overall pick
The Montreal Canadiens selected defenseman David Reinbacher fifth overall in the NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday night in Nashville.
-
‘Make any sense to you?’ Eager to return to the job, injured health worker says she's stuck in red tape
As Quebec continues its fight to recruit and maintain staff in hospitals, nursing homes and clinics, one orderly says bureaucracy is preventing her from returning to work.
-
First genetic marker linked to multiple sclerosis severity identified
An international team of scientists has identified the first genetic variant associated with the severity of multiple sclerosis (MS), which could lead to new treatments to prevent the disabilities caused by the progression of the disease.
Atlantic
-
Federal minister LeBlanc calls changes to N.B.'s LGBTQ2S+ school policy a 'mistake'
A federal cabinet minister says it was a mistake for New Brunswick to change the province's policy on sexual orientation in schools.
-
N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in Dieppe man's killing
A New Brunswick man is facing a first-degree murder charge for the shooting death of a 26-year-old man from Dieppe.
-
Rebate debate: Will federal cheques offset the carbon tax?
Nova Scotia’s utility regulator says the cost of gasoline will go up by 18 cents per litre as of next weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Environment Canada investigating reports of two tornadoes potentially touching down in Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada is investigating reports that two separate tornadoes may have touched down in Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Winnipeg man charged with 'sextortion' that spanned multiple provinces
A Winnipeg man has been charged in connection with multiple instances of “sextortion” that spanned multiple provinces.
-
Storm brought golf ball-sized hail and potential tornado to Manitoba
A Tuesday evening storm brought golf ball-sized hail, a possible tornado and heavy rain to parts of Manitoba.
Calgary
-
Calgary won’t change how long RVs can be parked on front driveways, for now
Calgarians won't see any changes to the rules for parking RVs on residential driveways any time soon.
-
Climate protests call for push to renewables as Canada deals with more heat, smoke
About 50 Calgarians gathered in the northeast on Wednesday for a climate protest.
-
Who is Ian? RCMP issue plea for help solving sexual assault of child in summer 1990
Mounties are hoping to solve a sexual assault near Taber, Alta., in 1990 that left a young girl with life-altering injuries.
Edmonton
-
Video of fast motorboat in Edmonton creek prompts investigation
River valley users and officials are reacting after a video surfaced on social media of a motorboat speeding down Whitemud Creek in Edmonton on Sunday.
-
Man chased, shot at while on walk with kids in west Edmonton: police
Edmonton police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday evening in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood.
-
Dog owners want license pulled from Edmonton vet guilty of 'systemic unprofessional conduct'
Two Edmonton women are calling for authorities to take away the license of a local veterinarian who has been sanctioned numerous times, claiming his negligence caused the death of their beloved pet back in 2018.
Vancouver
-
B.C. needs to 'significantly increase' assisted living capacity, seniors advocate says
B.C.'s seniors advocate is calling on the provincial government to fix the "confusing legislative landscape" governing assisted living facilities in the province, with the goal of protecting seniors from significant fee increases and improving the affordability and availability of care.
-
MEC CEO defends staff, not security, after customer violently handled in Vancouver store
The CEO of an outdoor gear store in Vancouver is standing by the actions of staff, who requested security’s help dealing with an unhappy customer before the situation turned violent earlier this month.
-
Madonna postpones tour after spending several days in ICU
Singer Madonna’s tour is postponed after a "serious bacterial infection" lands her in the intensive care unit.