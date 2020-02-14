WINDSOR -- Windsor's ‘Build a Dream’ is getting $728,000 dollars from the federal government.

The announcement was made Thursday at Valiant Machine Tool and Mold.

"The work that Build a Dream is doing – and similar efforts by organizations across Canada – are making success a reality for so many young people," remarked Minister of Labour Filomena Tassi, making the announcement alongside Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk.

The money will be used to attract female high school students to careers in the skilled trades industry.

The president and founder of Build a Dream, Nour Hachem-Fawaz, says upwards of 10,000 people have attended build a dream events since 2014.

And 82 per cent of students agree they're more likely to get into the skilled trades based on the programming.

“With this support not only are we going to be able to provide more career discovery expos that invites parents and young women to learn about the trades, but we're going to be to provide more workshops that are hands on,” said Hachem-Fawaz. “Young women can test out a trade so that young women can truly make an informed decision."