Windsor's arts and culture sector gets $2.3 million boost toward

Windsor, Ont. -

With help from the federal government the City of Windsor is investing $2.3 million into the local arts sector and commemorating the Capitol Theatre’s milestone anniversary.

An approved grant application from the city sought funding for the historic theatre’s 100th Anniversary Legacy Project which will include a legacy installation, community celebration, as well as needed infrastructure improvements.

"We are thrilled to recognize and celebrate the centennial of this historic and cultural gem in such an exciting way. Reflecting on its 100-year history as a movie house, the Capitol Theatre was a place where many residents saw great films and made amazing memories,” said Windsor Symphony Orchestra executive director Sheila Wisdom. “Since its reinvention in the 1990s, the Capitol Theatre has been an incubator and a venue for performing arts in our region. Within the last decade, the WSO and WIFF have called the Capitol Theatre home.”

The City of Windsor is investing $1.8 million while the Canadian government is contributing $500,000 through the Legacy Fund stream of the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage Program which provides funding for community-initiated capital projects.

“Throughout the Capitol’s 100-year history, the community, municipality, and upper levels of government have provided support to the theatre’s restoration and preservation,” Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens said. “We are thankful for the federal government’s current investment at the Capitol Theatre and for the support of the WSO as we work together to enhance the theatre’s accessibility and role in the arts, culture and heritage community in Windsor.”

The city says work is currently underway at the downtown venue and includes the following: