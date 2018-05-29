

Windsor Ribfest is this weekend, at the Riverfront Festival Plaza. But this event is different. It’s a free admission, family event – but at the gate, volunteers with the Unemployed Help Centre will be on hand to take cash and food donations.

"During the summer months, it’s during our lowest time for donations so this comes at a really great time of the year," says UHC Executive Secretary Heidi Benson.

On Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Rib fans can make a donation right at the gate.

The event is open all weekend, starting at 4:00 p.m. Friday.

