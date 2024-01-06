WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Windsor restaurant makes top 100 list from OpenTable Canada

    Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant (Source: OpenTable) Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant (Source: OpenTable)

    OpenTable Canada, who helps connect hungry diners with restaurants has released their top 100 healthy spots to eat with Healthy Bites in Canada 2024 and Windsor made the list.

    Mettawas Station Mediterranean Restaurant, located in Kingsville's Historic Train Station, Mettawas Station was one of the spots listed in Ontario.

    The list, which was compiled using more than 1.1 million customer reviews and metrics that included the term "healthy," as well as five-star evaluations, showcases the best restaurants with healthy items on their menu.

