

CTV Windsor





Residents in Windsor can get a sneak peek Monday at the design of the proposed floating docks at Lakeview Park Marina.

The city is hosting an open house from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lilly Kazzilly's on Riverside Drive.

The 200 docks at the marina have been closed since the beginning of May due to safety concerns created by record high water levels.

Council last month approved a $3-million plan to replace the existing stationary docks with floating docks.

Residents on Monday can see the engineers drawing of the proposed floating dock system.

“This will mitigate the issues with rising or falling waters going forward," said Jan Wilson, the city’s Corporate Leader for Parks, Recreation and Culture Facilities. “I think that's a great solution for our community and the use of the Lakeview Park Marina."

The decision to close the 200 boat slips at Lakeview Park Marina for the remainder of the season is estimated to cost the city $300,000 in revenue.

Wilson said this plan will now allow the city to open the marina for the 2020 boating season.

The fuel docks, launch ramps, sanitation pump and tours to Peche Island remain open this season and continue for as long as the water levels and safety permit. The marina will also accommodate the police boat.