Windsor residents pray for Ukraine at special service
A special prayer service was held for Ukraine Thursday evening.
Parishioners at St. Vladimir Olga are hoping for a peaceful resolution between Russia and Ukraine.
“Prayer is stronger than any other weapon that we have,” says Pastor, Tom Hrywna.
The church was open all day for prayer, followed by an intercessory service.
“Asking for God’s mercy on Ukraine and for God to soften the heart of the adversary,” says Hrywna, who was shocked this morning to see Russia launch a wide range attack on Ukraine.
“My second feeling was concern. While I don’t have family in Ukraine, many of the parishioners here do.”
The church is also supporting a local campaign, “#StandWithUkraine,” in an effort to create awareness about the crisis.
“There is a desire, I believe, on one side on the side of the aggressor to reconstitute the Russian Empire,” Hrywna tells CTV News Windsor.
Andrew Stebelsky is a Ukrainian Canadian, and taught at an international school in the country, between 1995 and 1998.
“Each year it was a growing interest internationally for people to come. And it was just a happening place, with a lot of possibilities,” he says.
But Stebelsky fears all that progress may now be lost.
“It’s all up to Putin,” he says. “It’s all in his hands and it’s also up to the Ukrainian people to stand up against him and to fight him off.”
