A 61-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are facing charges after police searched a downtown residence.

During a recent investigation, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 300 block of Wyandotte Street West.

Police executed the search warrant on Friday.

Two people were arrested without incident and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and oxycodone was seized.

Christopher Bernard, 61, from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of breach of recognizance.

Melanie Bouwma, 35, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, facilitating a breach of recognizance and breach of probation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.