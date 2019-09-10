Windsor residents facing drug charges after downtown raid
Windsor police headquarters shown in this file photo on Friday, July 16, 2015. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, September 10, 2019 1:31PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 10, 2019 1:32PM EDT
A 61-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman are facing charges after police searched a downtown residence.
During a recent investigation, members of the Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) applied for and were granted judicial authorization to search a residence located in the 300 block of Wyandotte Street West.
Police executed the search warrant on Friday.
Two people were arrested without incident and a quantity of suspected methamphetamine and oxycodone was seized.
Christopher Bernard, 61, from Windsor, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and three counts of breach of recognizance.
Melanie Bouwma, 35, from Windsor, is charged with possession of a controlled substance, facilitating a breach of recognizance and breach of probation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4361, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.