WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor residents are being asked to stay at least two metres away from garbage and recycling workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

City officials say they want residents to respect the physical distancing recommendations of health officials.

The city’s collection contractor, GFL is reporting that drivers are being approached for conversation and with offers to help load items in.

While the sentiment is appreciated, city officials say the need for social distancing is vital.

Many residents are also taking advantage of the time at home for spring cleaning, but all garbage requirements remain the same.

Garbage must be in hard sided containers and must weigh no more than 20kg (44lbs); pails are not to be overfilled; and loose garbage should not be placed in pails.

If anyone has been missed during collection, please call 311, as we are still taking calls and still investigating uncollected stops.

Parking Enforcement:

Parking enforcement has been relaxed at on-street metres, but designated accessible spaces still require proper permits.

Enforcement continues in parking lots, and emergency access must always be maintained.

Officials say complaints and abuse will continue to be investigated and enforced.

Volunteers:

The city has received requests from residents offering to help where needed. While officials say they appreciate the sense of civic duty, they request that people keep safe and continue to maintain social distancing practices at this time to help stop the spread of this pandemic.

Should a call for volunteers be needed, the city will reach out to the community through regular channels of news media, social media and the city website.

For those wanting to help the community during these challenging times, donations to a local charity such as a local foodbank would be appreciated.

Residents can visit www.citywindsor.ca/covid-19 for information and Frequently Asked Questions.