Windsor residents arrested after Lakeshore business break-in
Essex County OPP have arrested two people after a break and enter at a business in Lakeshore.
Members of the Lakeshore OPP Detachment were dispatched to a business in the 1100 block of County Road 22 for the report of a break-in in progress around 11:16 a.m. on Saturday.
Officers arrived on scene and met with the complainant, who had prevented a vehicle with a single occupant from leaving the property.
The OPP Canine Unit was dispatched to assist with a search of the property. Canine Maximus helped locate a second person in a trailer located on the property.OPP police service dog ‘Maximus’. (Source: OPP)
The two individuals were taken into custody without incident.
As a result of the investigation, a 55-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:
- Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence
A 47-year-old Windsor woman has been charged with:
- Break, Enter a place - commit indictable offence
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine
- Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Opioid (other than heroin)
The accused individuals are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor to answer to the charges at a later date.
Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Lakeshore OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers in Ontario is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
CTV News Special | 50 years after his mother was expelled from Uganda, Omar Sachedina returns to her village
Fifty years ago, Omar Sachedina’s mother was expelled from Uganda along with tens of thousands of other Asians. This summer, she returned to her village for the first time. Omar recounts, in his own words, the emotional return to his mother’s homeland on CTVNews.ca.
BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
BREAKING | B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job -- and was already looking for someone else to blame -- several days into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that gridlocked the capital city last winter.
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
'Planet killer' near-Earth asteroid spotted, the largest in 8 years
Astronomers have spotted three near-Earth asteroids that were lurking undetected within the glare of the sun. One of the asteroids is the largest potentially hazardous object to Earth to be discovered in the last eight years.
3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
CTV News Special | 'This is the monster of my childhood': How a Canadian nurse came face to face with Idi Amin in his dying days
On the 50th anniversary of Idi Amin's expulsion of South Asians from Uganda, a Canadian nurse tells her story of coming face to face with the dictator who destroyed her family's life. Read the harrowing account by Omar Sachedina on CTVNews.ca
Kitchener
-
Eastbound Hwy 401 closed after serious collision
Police have shut down a 17 km stretch of Highway 401 eastbound after a two-vehicle collision that resulted in several people transported to hospital.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers in Ontario is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers in Ontario is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Canada’s space minds meet in London, Ont.
The growing role Canada plays in space exploration and innovation is being discussed in London, Ont. this week. Academics, industry leaders and students are among those taking part in the Space as a National Asset for Canada Conference (SNAC).
-
Child porn charges laid in London, Ont.
A London man is charged after an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE). According to police, a 21-year-old was arrested after a search warrant was used at a home on King Street where electronic devices were seized.
Barrie
-
Simcoe Muskoka Catholic board asks parents to prepare for possible school closures
The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic school board encourages parents to explore alternate arrangements for students in the event of a strike by educational workers.
-
Orillia's Walk for Kids' Sake fundraiser helps Big Brothers Big Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orillia and District is hosting its third annual Walk for Kids' Sake, and this year it's not a virtual event.
-
Young adult charged with impaired driving after two-vehicle crash
Police charged a driver with being intoxicated following a two-vehicle collision in Tiny Township.
Northern Ontario
-
3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Coniston-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
Sudbury Wolves fire head coach
It's only two months into the season and the Sudbury Wolves OHL hockey team are making a coaching change.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Absolutely not': ex-chief Sloly on whether he was looking to assign blame for convoy protests
A lawyer for the Ottawa police suggested Monday that former chief Peter Sloly was concerned about losing his job -- and was already looking for someone else to blame -- several days into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests that gridlocked the capital city last winter.
-
NEW
NEW | Ottawa police investigating death of elderly woman
Ottawa police say two people are in custody after the death of an elderly woman in the city’s east end on Monday.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | CUPE announces mass walkout on Friday after Ontario introduces back-to-work legislation
A union representing tens of thousands of school support workers in Ontario is vowing to hold a province-wide day of protest on Friday, even as the government formally tables legislation intended to block them from striking.
-
Why are Ontario education workers preparing to strike?
Ontario tabled legislation to block education workers from striking at the end of the week, but their union is planning a province-wide protest to fight back.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body of missing one-month-old baby found in Laval, Que. river
Laval police said the body of a one-month-old baby boy who went missing in a river off the northern shore of Laval, Que. has been found. The baby's body was found late Monday morning in the Rivière des Mille Îles after the child's mother's vehicle plunged into the water last Friday afternoon.
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts today. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Dry and mild weather for Halloween in Montreal
Pleasant weather is in the forecast for Monday as trick-or-treaters take to the streets for Halloween night.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Dalhousie students walk out in support of striking university workers
Students at Dalhousie University in Halifax walked out of classes at noon Monday in support of unionized school employees on strike.
-
Artifacts removed from historic P.E.I. ferry Holiday Island before trip to scrapyard
Staff from the P.E.I. Museum have retrieved several historic items from the MV Holiday Island, the 50-year-old ferry that caught fire on July 22 in the Northumberland Strait.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg ties homicide record as police investigate man’s death
Winnipeg police said it is investigating a man's death as a homicide, which ties the number of homicides in the city in one year at 44.
-
Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway
A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
-
Manitoba Loblaw stores to stop using single-use plastic bags
All grocery stores under the Loblaw umbrella in Manitoba will no longer be using single-use plastic bags starting Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Knight battles, wrestling shows and candy: Calgary neighbourhood goes all out for Halloween
Scarefest is back in Auburn Bay and the annual free Halloween block party in the southeast community is expected to draw a crowd of more than 5,000 people.
-
Shots fired, vehicle crashes into planter during downtown drive-by shooting
Calgary Police Service members are investigating an early morning drive-by shooting in the downtown core.
-
Suspended sentence for Calgary woman who left body of newborn daughter in dumpster
An Alberta judge has handed a suspended sentence to the mother of a baby found dead in a Calgary dumpster on Christmas Eve in 2017, despite the Crown's request that she serve up to six months.
Edmonton
-
Man facing arson charges in connection to Molotov cocktail attacks at southeast Edmonton store
A man faces several charges after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails at a southeast Edmonton Indian restaurant twice.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Josh Classen's forecast: October ends, and so does the warm streak
Find your warmer coats, you're gonna need them this week.
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | B.C. announces new payment model for family doctors
The B.C. government has announced a new payment model for family doctors that officials hope will help address some of the trouble attracting and retaining physicians in the province.
-
Tentative agreement reached between B.C. teachers and employer, union says
The B.C. Teachers' Federation has notified members that the union's bargaining team has reached a tentative agreement with the province on a new contract.
-
Outgoing Surrey, B.C., mayor pleads not guilty as public mischief trial begins
The embattled outgoing mayor of Surrey, B.C., pleaded not guilty Monday at the outset of his public mischief trial.