Windsor resident plans to share $100,000 with family in Vietnam

A Windsor mother says she plans on buying a car and sharing her $100,000 lottery win with family in Vietnam.

Thanh Mai won a $100,000 top prize with Instant Bingo Doubler.

The 54-year-old said she is a regular Instant Bingo player and was surprised to discover she won.

“I purchase these tickets often, so I was happy to see I won this much,” she said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up her cheque.

Mai said this win feels extra special because she purchased this ticket on Christmas Day.

“We are going to purchase a car and share some with my kids and family in Vietnam. I feel so grateful,” she said.

Instant Bingo Doubler is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning any prize are 1 in 3.86.

The winning ticket was purchased at Multifood Supermarket on Crawford Avenue in Windsor.