WINDSOR, ONT. -- Essex County OPP say a Windsor resident has been charged with manslaughter related to the overdose death of a 45-year-old man.

On Monday, police say members of the Essex County OPP crime unit, under the direction of the Criminal Investigation Branch, arrested and charged a person as a result of a methadone overdose, which claimed a life in Tecumseh.

On Jan. 2, 2020, police were called to a residence on Clovelly Road, where Stefan Holland, 45, was found unresponsive and later died at hospital.

Police say the investigation has revealed that the victim died as a result of a drug (methadone) overdose.

Natalie Stevens, 42, from Windsor, has been charged with manslaughter and trafficking a Schedule I Substance: methadone.

The accused is being held in custody and is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on Tuesday.

OPP have investigated 18 occurrences where charges have been laid for manslaughter and/or criminal negligence causing death in relation to fatal overdoses since 2016. Of these occurrences, six were this year.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.