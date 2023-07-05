Windsor resident celebrates $85,696 Lotto Max win

A Windsor man is celebrating after winning a Lotto Max second prize of $85,696.70.

Dennis Wessel took home the big cheque after winning in the June 16 draw.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won more than $7.7 billion since 2009, including 98 jackpot wins and 850 Maximillions prizes across the province. Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Best Price Corner Store on Tecumseh Road in Windsor