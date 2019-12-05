WINDSOR -- The City of Windsor is renewing its contract with long-time integrity commissioner Bruce Elman, but they’ll now be sharing his services with neighbouring municipalities.

The Town of Amherstburg began sharing his services last year and the Town of Lakeshore is now getting in on the deal. By sharing the services, the monthly fee each municipality pays is reduced. Windsor initially paid Elman a $1,000/month retainer, but will now pay him $650, with Lakeshore and Amherstburg picking up the remaining $600.

The report to council regarding his appointment was approved as presented, but a clause was added that upon expiration of the upcoming term, that administration report back on the merits of possibly imposing term limits on the position, for council’s consideration.

Elman has served in the role at the city since 2011. During that time the city has paid Elman $202,203.12 for his services, which included providing members of council with advice, conducting educational sessions, review and where necessary investigate complaints and report the outcome to council.

Elman has also appeared before council to provide annual reports summarizing and detailing his activities.

The extension would continue his contract through 2021 with an option for two more years after that.