

CTV Windsor





Windsor Mayor Drew is releasing details on the city’s 2019 budget plans.

Windsor’s proposed tax levy increase is 3.3 per cent, when taking into account requests from Agencies Boards and Commisions. Dilkens says that number will very likely drop by budget night.

The current proposal is for a tax increase of 1.6 per cent.

The Windsor capital budget features a recommended seven-year plan with $845 million in spending. The bulk of that is being recommended for roads and sewers.

Economic development and tree trimming were both brought forward in council’s strategy meeting. Dilkens says a policy is in motion and there will be money for both of these measures.

Dilkens says there’s also money to widen Provincial Road from Cabana to Walker.

New money is also in the budget for widening of Banwell, Dominion near Totten, and reconstruction on Ypres.

As for the flooding file, there’s a proposed 42 per cent increase in recommended funding to pay for flood mitigation programs, strategic maintenance and pump oversizing “to make sure the water stays out of your basement.”