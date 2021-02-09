WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital will be relaxing some of its visitor restrictions at both campuses due to a recent reduction in COVID-19 rates.

The hospital issues a news release Tuesday stating due to the reduction of cases at both the hospital and within the community, restrictions at Met, Ouellette and the Regional Cancer Centre will be altering some of its policies effective Wednesday.

WRH will allow one essential visitor per patient once per day during a specified time slot with some exceptions.

A maximum of two essential visitors can be chosen by a patient to rotate during the stay in the hospital, however, only one of the visitors may visit each day and only during one time slot.

A no visitor restriction had been put in place at WRH as of Dec. 2, with few exceptions. The hospital says it may need to return to those measures if the number of COVID-19 cases increases “significantly.”

The hospital will open up two options for patients to visit:

10am to 12 noon

6pm to 8 pm (except Critical Care units)

8 pm to 10 pm (Critical Care units only)

WRH says considerations of which visitors are considered “essential” should include:

those who are visiting/accompanying a patient who is dying or very ill

a parent/guardian of a youth who is a patient

support person for a pregnant patient in labour

visitors of patients who require physical assistance

visitors providing essential support to a patient

Due to an “extremely high” risk to patients, staff and visitors, WRH will not allow visitors for patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 and instead virtual visits for those patients will be supported.

Further details on Windsor Regional Hospital’s new visitation policy is available online.