WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital will be opening a second COVID-19 assessment centre to the community at its Met Campus on Tuesday.

The Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre will open on Tuesday, Dec. 8 weekdays only from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hours at the Ouellette Campus will remain 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends.

An assessment centre at the Met Campus previously opened for two days in November to help with testing students from Frank W. Begley Public School after an outbreak at the school.

WRH officials say they are opening a second location based on a recent rise in demand for tests by those who meet the criteria for testing, along with the recent switch to requiring LTC visitors to be tested weekly.

"We planned in advance to ensure we have the capacity in place for any significant increases in demand for COVID-19 tests or for space for patients should our existing hospitals become overwhelmed," Karen Riddell, vice-president of critical care, said in a news release. "Having the Met Campus COVID-19 Assessment Centre constructed and put in place this fall, as well as having the continued opportunity to access the St. Clair College Sportsplex for various needs, has served our region well in terms of being prepared for any dramatic shifts in health care needs over the course of this pandemic."

WRH switched from a walk-in model for COVID-19 testing to appointments being required. An appointment for a COVID-19 test can be made online.

Officials say there has been an issue lately with people booking appointments and not attending, which has resulted in more than 70 appointments being left open and not used. The hospital asks those who no longer require an appointment to call 519-973-4443 between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to cancel.

Erie Shores Healthcare also offers an assessment centre, which also takes online bookings and is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week.

Between the Met and Ouellette Campus COVID-19 assessment centres, WRH now can accommodate more than 750 tests per day.