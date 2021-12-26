Windsor Regional Hospital to halt visitation for patients with suspected or confirmed COVID-19

Windsor, Ont. -

Windsor Regional Hospital will no longer allow visitation with hospital patients who have active confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The changes to the hospital`s visitation policy will go into effect 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Hospital officials say the changes have been made, ``In an effort to protect patients and staff and to help contain potential transmission of the COVID-19 virus,`` a hospital news release said.

Instead, virtual visitation will be supported for these patients, the release said. Those looking to book a visit can do so online.

Officials say limited exceptions will be allowed for patients who are receiving palliative care with no aerosol generating medical procedures, and parents/guardians of a child with confirmed or suspected COVID 19.

``We recognize the impact of isolation for patients and families during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding while we work to keep protect our community,`` the release said. ``The decision comes as cases of both the Delta and Omicron variants are rising across Ontario, including locally, and amid recent government guidance recommending fit-tested N95 respirator use for all staff caring for cases in light of Omicron’s increased transmissibility.``

In-person visits will be able to continue after the patient`s COVID-19 status has been resolved.

WRH`s full visitation policy is available on the hospital`s website.