

CTV Windsor





Officials say cost improvements at Windsor Regional Hospital will result in approximately 80 staff reductions.

Hospital CEO David Musyj provided a fiscal update on Friday morning.

Those impacted include people in housekeeping and food services. Musyj says 20 people have already been let go. The hospital now looking towards attrition and retirement options.

He says it will not affect front line clinical care.

WRH has identified $7.3-million in cost savings to get to a balanced operating position for the 2019/20 fiscal year.

Officials say it’s a 0.8 per cent reduction in expenses.

In February 2018, the Erie St. Clair Local Health Integration Network launched a “Optimization Review” to examine the current and future financial health of Windsor Regional Hospital.

It was voluntarily agreed upon by WRH, and involved a facilitator Rob Devitt.