WINDSOR, ONT. -- COVID-19 has run Windsor Regional Hospital into a $4.3-million deficit.

Hospital officials say that wouldn’t be the case if the pandemic had not occurred.

However president and CEO David Musyj says the hospital is doing fine when it comes to normal finances.

He is confident upper levels of government will assist with some of the costs.

“I think it kept us going, kept us on edge, exhausted a lot of people but kept us moving and got us really our head wrapped around right now, is to be in a good position for now being the best position we are,” says Musyj. “I think that’s not only in the hospital but in the community as well.”

Things like the field hospital and assessment centres put a strain on operating costs to the tune of $11.6 million.

Lost revenue from parking, the gift shops and cafeterias also added to the overall deficit.