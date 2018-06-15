

CTV Windsor





Officials at Windsor Regional Hospital are urging caution after some residents expressed concern about a door-to-door fundraiser for the new mega hospital.

Staff have received calls from several people in Tecumseh who claim canvassers from Toronto Sick Kids Hospital came to their door to collect money, implying the funds would go to sick kids in Windsor.

Windsor Regional President and CEO David Musyj says they do not conduct door-to-door fundraisers and anyone who does on their behalf would have made them aware of it first.

“You get a knock on the door asking for money and if any way you feel uncomfortable, call the source,” says Musyj.

Musyj tells CTV News he's been in contact with officials at Sick Kids Hospital who confirm they are canvassing in the region, but would correct the wording to stop implying a Windsor hospital connection.

The same issue was discussed in December, when it was reported a young man was claiming to be raising money for the Sick Children's Hospital location in the new mega hospital.

The future Regional Acute Care Hospital for Windsor-Essex would be located at County Road 42 and the 9th concession near the airport.

The overall price-tag of the region's new acute care hospital is expected to be around $2-billion.