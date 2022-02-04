Windsor Regional Hospital officials provide stats to dispel vaccine hesitancy

Windsor Regional Hospital is continuing its call for more people to get the vaccine.

With about 20 per cent of people in Windsor-Essex still having not received a single dose, health officials say the data doesn't lie and there's no reason for people to be vaccine hesitant.

“These vaccines are extremely safe,” says Dr. Wassim Saad, WRH chief of staff. “We just, to have two people admitted after almost 800,000 doses of vaccine being administered in our region is, is negligible.”

Saad is referring to a one-year period between December of 2020 to 2021. In that time, about 793,000 doses of the vaccine were administered in Windsor-Essex, but just two people ended up in hospital with myocarditis or pericarditis and both of those individuals now have all three doses of the vaccine.

Hospital CEO David Musyj says health officials are achieving success in convincing more people to get vaccinated even in recent weeks.

“For the last, I don’t know, 20 days, 18-plus getting their first dose at Devonshire averages around 20 a day,” says Musyj. “So we're still getting 20 individuals a day, 18 years or older, coming in for their first dose. So that means there still is hope individuals are hearing the message, are getting the message, are coming in and starting their first vaccine.”