WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor Regional Hospital is now offering an online screening form for visitors to complete before coming to the hospital with hopes of making the process faster.

Starting Oct. 19, individuals planning to visit during designated visiting hours are encouraged to fill out the online form before coming to the hospital to expedite the screening process.

Since the start of the pandemic in March, a team of screeners has screened every single patient, visitor and staff member entering WRH facilities in an effort to limit the potential spread of COVID-19.

“The goal is to make it easier for those coming to the hospital and eliminate the bottlenecks that can occur during peak arrival times as individuals wait in lines to fill out paper copies of the screening form,” said David Musyj, president and CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital. “Prescreening is a quick and efficient way to find out if it is safe for you to enter our hospital campuses before you arrive and in some cases may save visitors a trip to the hospital if they are not cleared to enter.”

How it works:

Visit wrh.on.ca/screening and complete the online screening form before each visit

After submitting the form, you will receive instructions to either proceed or avoid coming to the hospital. These instructions will also be sent by email.

If you are cleared to enter the hospital, present your screening status email and photo identification to staff at the screening desk upon arrival.

The online forms must be completed before each visit and are only valid until midnight on the date they are submitted.

Those filling out the form must use their correct name and the name of the patient they are planning to visit in order to receive appropriate instructions upon completion of the form.

WRH says visitors who receive screening clearance are not guaranteed entry into the hospital. Visitor restrictions remain in place and are outlined in detail on their website.