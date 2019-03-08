

CTV Windsor





Windsor Regional Hospital is looking to increase the safe access zone where no one is allowed to attempt to influence a person who is accessing abortion services.

Presently, the Safe Access to Abortion Services Act has established a 50-meter "access zone"starting at the hospital's property line.

In this area, no one is allowed to protest or distribute any oral, written or graphic information relating to abortion services.

The hospital's board of directors is investigating increasing that safe zone from 50 meters to 150 meters.

Officials say they need more information from the Attorney General’s office to determine if they can apply to make the zone larger.

No hospital in Ontario has been granted the 150-metre zone.