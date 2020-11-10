WINDSOR, ONT. -- A new series of interactive webcasts is launching to help people in Windsor-Essex coping with COVID-19.

Windsor Regional Hospital is releasing details on “Coping with COVID” - forum to share stories, ask questions and get answers from experts, in real time.

The idea for the project began when June Muir, CEO of Windsor’s Unemployed Help Centre and one of the first individuals with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the region, reached out to hospital CEO David Musyj to discuss ways she could use her experience to help others coping with the virus.

As a result, Windsor Regional Hospital is launching the webcasts on Nov. 18, which will be a Facebook Live discussion for those diagnosed with COVID-19, survivors, long haulers, loved ones and anyone who just wants to learn more about the virus.

Through this platform, viewers can connect directly with experts and others who understand what they are going through by asking questions on Facebook and getting answers to questions in real time.

“The unknown is terrifying when you or someone you know is diagnosed with COVID-19 and it is a really lonely time,” said Muir. “Coping with COVID is a platform where we can come together, be there for each other, share information and make the experience a little easier.”

Muir says she looks forward to sharing her story, answering questions, and helping others feel less alone.

“When it comes to this virus, we are still learning new information every day and this type of support is not always readily available for people affected by COVID,” says Musyj. “I look forward to this opportunity for our community to come together and learn more about the impacts of COVID-19 and hopefully through these conversations, we can even help prevent the spread of the virus by keeping our community informed.”

Coping with COVID will stream Wednesday’s at noon on the Windsor Regional Hospital Facebook page.

Windsor Regional Hospital communications manager, Allison Johnson will host the six-part discussion which will feature a new topic and guests each session.