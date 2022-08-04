Windsor Regional Hospital in need of 100 additional nurses

Windsor Regional Hospital officials say they are in need of about 100 more nurses, however, it has become more difficult to recruit new hires.

Officials say there are 100 vacancies for both registered nurse (RN) and registered practical nurse (RPN) positions and while 100 open positions are typical, the hospital is having a harder time filling them compared to pre-pandemic.

There is "tremendous competition" for nurses across the health care system, officials say.

Meanwhile, nurses across Ontario have cited heavy workloads, staffing shortages and insufficient resources.

A recent survey released by the Registered Practical Nurses Association (WeRPN) of Ontario suggests nearly one in two nurses are considering leaving the field.

WeRPN represents over 55,000 RPNs across Canada and 763 of them took part in the online survey from May 1 to 9 this year.

In the survey, 93 per cent of nurses said their workload went up over the last two-to-three years, and 68 per cent said they don’t have the time or resources to provide suitable care to their patients.

Seven in 10 nurses said they have had to work more hours to cover staffing shortages and according to the survey that includes 39 per cent who worked unpaid overtime at the end of their shifts.

A statement from Windsor Regional Hospital said the survey results are “very concerning.”

“Similar results would probably come from many different healthcare worker classifications in both community and hospital settings, let alone even some sectors outside of healthcare,” the statement said.

“Windsor Regional Hospital will continue to try to work with its employees and professional staff to address these issues while at the same time ensuring the provision of acute care to our community.”

Windsor Regional Hospital currently employs 2,000 nurses.

- With files from CTV News Toronto's Kerrisa Wilson.