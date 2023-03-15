Windsor Regional Hospital, Erie Shores Healthcare to close COVID-19 assessment centres

As COVID-19 numbers continue to trend down, hospitals in the region will no longer be operating assessment centres.

Hospital officials say this is “another milestone in the fight against COVID-19.”

COVID-19 assessment centres at both Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) and Erie Shores Healthcare (ESHC) will be closing their doors as of April 1. Officials say the decision comes after a “significant drop” in the number of patients accessing the centres as COVID numbers continue to trend down.

Officials say the hospitals have reached a point where volumes are too low to necessitate continued funding of the assessment centres.

“The decision to close the clinics is based on a significant decrease in the number of patients seeking treatment,” says ESHC president and CEO Kristin Kennedy. “It is important to note that COVID is still prevalent in our community, and we urge anyone who feels unwell to continue taking precautions to help limit the spread of respiratory ailments.”

The assessment centres opened in March 2020 in an effort to relieve pressure on emergency departments. Since opening, the assessment centre at Windsor Regional Hospital saw nearly 191,000 while the ESHC treated around 64,000.

“I want to thank the WRH team for this valuable service during some very difficult times,” says WRH president and CEO David Musyj. “The Assessment Centre was instrumental in meeting the needs of the community during the peak of the pandemic giving residents a much needed alternative to our emergency department.”

Patients can still receive care for COVID-19 symptoms from local Family Health Team physicians, nurse practitioner-led clinics, primary health providers and walk-in and urgent care clinics in the community.