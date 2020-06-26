WINDSOR, ONT. -- It appears Windsor Regional Hospital entered the pandemic in good financial shape.

The hospital board reviewed finances for the fiscal year, which ended at the end of March - about the same time health officials began dealing with the impact of COVID-19.

The hospital ended the year with a $2.8-million surplus, compared to a nearly $11-million deficit reported in March last year.

The hospital received more money from the province and collected more revenue from fees for the 2020 fiscal year.