WINDSOR, ONT. -- The COVID-19 assessment centre at Windsor Regional Hospital will be operating on weekend hours for the Civic Holiday Monday.

The assessment centre at Ouellette Campus will be open Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will return to its weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Windsor Regional Hospital also noted in a tweet that due to high volumes and limits to its staff and capacity resources with assessment centre may occasionally restrict the number of people that can receive testing in a day.

The hospital recommends arriving early to ensure a test is received within operating hours.