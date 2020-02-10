WINDSOR -- Windsor Regional Hospital officials say there are no reported cases of coronavirus in Windsor, but they are keeping a close eye on the situation.

The hospital says a few people were tested in Windsor last week, but none had the coronavirus. There are no people currently being investigated in Windsor.

The new case definition for a person under investigation is if they have a fever and/or onset of cough or difficulty breathing, and any of the following:

- Travel to mainland China in the 14 days before onset of illness, OR

- Close contact with a confirmed or probable case of 2019-nCoV, OR

- Close contact with a person with acute respiratory illness who has been to mainland China within 14 days prior to their illness onset.

WRH officials say they will continue to work with community partners and screen cases coming to the Emergency Departments.

In Ontario, there are 18 people under investigation with lab results pending.

More information on the number of cases is available here.

https://www.wrh.on.ca/uploads/CoronavirusUpdate/February_8_2020.pdf