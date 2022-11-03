Windsor Regional Hospital concerned by trifecta of respiratory illness

As the flu season ramps up, health officials in Windsor say they’re concerned about how influenza cases might compound with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 — with potential to cause significant strain on the healthcare system.

At a board meeting Thursday night, Windsor Regional Hospital President and CEO David Musyj said both campuses of the hospital were already “well over” capacity — the Met Campus at 112 per cent capacity and the Ouellette Campus at 110 — with the worst of the flu season still ahead.

“What the concern is,” said Musyj,” are these three viruses are going to start to increase starting pretty much now.”

Musyj says experts in Canada tend to watch how the flu season hits Australia, with theirs coming in our summer.

He says this year they saw the season hit earlier, with higher rates of hospital admission, and data suggests the same scenario will play out here — with the flu and RSV being particularly troublesome for the remainder of the year.

“It’s going to be at it’s apex during the month of December, not waiting until the month of January,” Musyj said.

“And then when those start to dissipate, COVID-19 starts going up.”

It’s something of a perfect storm, with the three respiratory illnesses so similar in terms of symptoms that it can be difficult to tell which one you have when you’re showing symptoms.

“Oftentimes there really is no way to differentiate unless you get tested,” said Dr. Wassim Saad, chief of staff at Windsor Regional.

“The general recommendation is if you feel sick, stay at home.”

He says in many cases, the three illnesses will pass on their own in a few days, but some at-risk individuals may find themselves in need of medical attention, and that’s when that testing will be done.

In a news release issued earlier in the day, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit encouraged residents to get their flu shot — indicating doses are now available for Ontarians six months and older through pharmacies and healthcare providers.

“As we enter flu season, and continue to experience illness and hospitalization tied to COVID-19, the importance of taking preventative measures against the spread of these illnesses cannot be overstated,” the release reads in part.