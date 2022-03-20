Windsor Regional Hospital changes essential caregiver policy

The essential caregiver policy is changing at Windsor Regional Hospital.

WRH is doubling the number of essential caregivers who can rotate visits to patients at both the Met and Ouellette Campuses, and the Regional Cancer Centre, as well as extending the hours when patients can receive visitors.

Starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, March 21, the hospital will allow four essential caregivers, chosen by the patient, to rotate over the patient’s stay in hospital (however, only one of the essential visitors may be at the bedside at a time within the allotted visitation).

This is an increase from the two-visitor maximum that has been in place since Feb. 7.

For patients who are palliative, WRH will allow eight essential caregivers to rotate over the patient’s stay 24 hours per day; however, a maximum of two individuals may visit at the bedside at a time within the allotted visitation.

For patients who dying/end of life, or have a planned withdrawal of life support, WRH will allow eight essential caregivers to rotate over the patient’s stay 24 hours per day with a maximum of four individuals to visit at the bedside at a time within the allotted visitation.

Some limitations may apply to the number of visitors allowed at one time based on clinical space restrictions. This may include visitors less than 18 years of age when accompanied by an adult.

Any essential caregiver of an in-patient or in attendance with a patient for an out-patient procedure will continue to be required to provide:

Documented proof of their COVID-19 vaccination evidencing 14 days has passed since their second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

OR

A negative community-based PCR (polymerase chain reaction test) or antigen test result taken within three days before their visit.

The hospital says they will continue to not allow essential caregivers to visit patients with active confirmed or suspected COVID-19. Resolved cases may have essential caregivers visit as identified in exceptions below. Limited exemptions available for patients who are palliative/end of life with no aerosol-generating medical procedures, and parents/guardians of a child with confirmed or suspected COVID 19.

All essential caregivers must wear a medical-grade mask and eye protection at all times and in all areas of the hospital. If essential caregivers do not have one they will be provided with a medical-grade mask at the entrance. Cloth masks by themselves will not be allowed.

The hospital says recently a visitor attended a patient in the hospital and removed their mask while with them.

“The visitor later tested positive for COVID-19 and unfortunately passed on the infection to two patients in the same room, leading to an outbreak declaration for the 8 East floor at Ouellette Campus. In the hospital, please keep your mask and eyewear on and follow all personal protective equipment guidelines,” states the WRH news release.

All essential caregivers are required to wear a face shield in addition to a mask while visiting a patient. Face shields will be provided to essential caregivers on entry to the hospital or on the unit.

Individuals are asked to refer to the WRH policy regarding these issues and limited exemptions for patients/essential caregivers not to wear a mask.

Visitation Hours:

8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (except Critical Care units)

10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Critical Care units only)

For department-specific restrictions as well as specific hours for mental health, dialysis, the emergency department, paediatrics, and newborns, as well as additional information, please view the visiting the hospital link.

The hospital also continues to support the use of technology to connect with loved ones through virtual options, like FaceTime, or telephone calls. You can request a virtual visit here.