Windsor Regional Hospital board returns to in-person meetings with AGM

For the first time since March 2020, the Windsor Regional Hospital board was together in one room.

The board’s regular meeting for June and annual general meeting were both held Thursday night at the hospital’s Metropolitan Campus.

“It does feel good,” President and CEO David Musyj told reporters. “It’s been so long.”

Musyj kicked off the regular meeting by reflecting on the last time he stood at the podium in the campus’s auditorium - briefing staff as cases of COVID-19 began popping up nearby.

Not long after, he said, Windsor saw its first case.

The bulk of the regular meeting was spent debriefing word the hospital had secured a third MRI machine, before focus shifted to the AGM.

Here’s how the 2022/23 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023) fiscal year looked for WRH in numbers.

Approximate Annual Budget — $611 million

Number of Inpatient Days — 212,306

Number of Acute Inpatient Discharges — 30,191

Number of ED Visits — 88,733

Number of Ambulance Arrivals — 29,794

Number of Admissions via ED — 18,820

Number of Live Births —3,474

Average Adult Acute Medical/Surgical Length of Stay (days) — 6.4

Number of Acute Beds — 642

Number of Acute Adolescent Psychiatry Beds — 6

Number of Acute Adult Psychiatry Beds — 73

Number of Bassinets — 37

Percentage of Inpatient Beds ALC (overall rate) — 7.5%

Total Number of Radiology Procedures — 261,141

Number of MRI Scans — 22,351

Number of CT Scans — 68,765

Number of PET Scans — 871

Number of Interventional Radiology Procedures — 4,513

Number of Lab Tests — 3,492,826

Number of Units of Blood Transfused — 8,522

Number of Operating Rooms — 22

Number of Hip Fractures Repaired — 415

Number of Elective Hip Replacements — 477

Number of Elective Knee Replacements — 829

Number of Regional Cancer Centre Visits — 85,632

Number of Chemotherapy Systemic Program Visits (Adult) — 46,973

Number of Radiation Program Visits (Adult) — 38,659

Number of Haemodialysis Treatments — 34,703

Number of Outpatient Endoscopies Performed — 14,036

Number of Outpatient Cataract Procedures Performed — 4,728

Number of Ontario Breast Screening Program Visits — 8,766

Number of Fracture Clinic Visits — 24,422

Number of Surgical Procedures — 21,862

Staff Members — 4,193

Nurses — 1,828

Support Services — 1,033

Allied Health Professionals — 702

Professional Staff — 552

Medical Students in Windsor — 154

Board of Directors — 16