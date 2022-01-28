Windsor Regional Hospital approved to provide COVID-19 antibody and anti-viral medication

Windsor Regional Hospital announced Friday it has been approved to provide COVID-19 medications of monoclonal antibody and anti-viral medication to treat COVID-19 for patients who meet very specific criteria established by the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

WRH says there is currently a limited supply of both medications.

This information has been shared with the Essex County Medical Society and all of the Chiefs of Staff of the Erie St Clair Hospitals to share with their clinical staff.

Paxlovid is a pill form anti-vital treatment for high-risk patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms, while Sotrovimab is an antibody infusion (IV) treatment for COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 symptoms. Both are among the treatments that have been approved by Health Canada -

Elgibility criteria for Monoclonal Antibody Treatment or Antiviral Treatment for Covid-19:

If you fall under any of the categories below you may qualify for either Monoclonal Antibody Treatment or Antiviral Treatment for Covid-19:

• are at higher risk of severe illness including:

immunocompromised individuals (PDF) aged 18 and over regardless of vaccine status

unvaccinated individuals aged 60 and over

unvaccinated First Nation, Inuit and Métis individuals aged 50 and over

unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over with one or more risk factors (PDF)

Paxlovid anti-viral treatment

Treatment with Paxlovid must begin within five days of symptom onset to be effective. A full course of

treatment is three pills twice daily for five days in a row.

WRH says Paxlovid is not a replacement for vaccination. This anti-viral treatment is intended for those who are at higher risk of severe outcomes that may lead to hospitalization.

Before you are approved for Antiviral treatment:

An appropriate health care provider, often with a pharmacist, will determine if you qualify for either

Monoclonal Antibody Treatment or Antiviral Treatment.

If you are deemed to qualify for oral Antiviral treatment with Paxlovid, a health care provider and

pharmacist will review your current medications and determine if any changes to your other medications is necessary to safely take Paxlovid.

You may require additional lab work to review liver and kidney function prior to being approved for treatment.

Sotrovimab monoclonal antibody therapy

Sotrovimab, a monoclonal antibody therapy, is recommended to be administered on an outpatient basis to prevent hospitalizations in very select populations.

Eligibility for patients is determined by clinicians following evidence-based guidelines developed by Ontario’s COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Hospital officials say this is not a replacement for vaccinations so get vaccinated. WRH strongly encourages eligible residents to get fully vaccinated including getting a third dose/booster against COVID-19. Booking is available online at wevax.ca or by calling 226-773-2200.

If you believe you qualify for the above therapies, you can book an appointment at the WRH Ouellette Campus Clinical Assessment Centre and bring a list of your medications and any important medical conditions to share with health care providers. To book an appointment online visit wrh.on.ca/OnlineBooking. You can also book an appointment by calling 519-973-4443. Phones are answered Monday - Friday, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.