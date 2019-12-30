WINDSOR -- Windsor Regional Hospital officials are celebrating achieving the highest accreditation rating possible.

The hospital had a 99.8 per cent compliance of 2615 standards by Accreditation Canada, an independent, not-for-profit organization that accredits health care and social services organizations.

Officials say the rating is based on outstanding quality patient care and safety.

"I cannot be more proud of our WRH team and what they have achieved over the years but most importantly what they do on a daily basis,” says hospital CEO David Musyj. “It is not easy for our team to provide Outstanding Care - No Exceptions in today's environment. However, they are doing it and being noticed for it - that is pretty special."

The survey team spent the week of November 24, 2019, evaluating the hospital.

As a result, WRH was awarded the highest designation possible – Accreditation with Exemplary Standing for the period 2019-2023.

"This designation verifies that Windsor Regional Hospital is on the right path on its journey to enhancing patient quality and safety,” says Dan Wilson, chair of the WRH Board of Directors. “Reading the report shows that they noticed everything and heard loud and clear from our patients, staff and community – our WRH team is special."

Less than 30 per cent of the health care organizations accredited receive this designation.

During the week of Jan. 6, 2020, WRH will be celebrating this achievement with its team members - employees, professional staff, volunteers and affiliates.