Windsor Regional Cancer Program gets $740K boost from foundation

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation presents the Windsor Regional Cancer Program with a $740,620 cheque. (Courtesy: Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation) The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation presents the Windsor Regional Cancer Program with a $740,620 cheque. (Courtesy: Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver