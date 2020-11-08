WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor Regional Cancer Centre has been named one of the top performing and most improved cancer programs in the province.

The announcement was made by Cancer Care Ontario in its annual performance award recognitions.

Specifically, Windsor Regional Hospital was awarded top performer in tobacco use screening for new cancer patients with 99.57 per cent of patients receiving screening.

The hospital was also recognized as the most improved when it comes to getting “priority 2” patients treated within target wait times.