Windsor Regional Cancer Centre offering scalp-cooling service

The Windsor Regional Cancer Centre is offering a new scalp-cooling service for cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.

The Paxman Scalp Cooling System (PSCS) also known as ‘cold cap’ became available onsite for patients to book in August, in an effort to help reduce hair loss during chemotherapy.

The system is approved by Health Canada.

“It can certainly improve the quality of life and outlook, for many patients receiving cancer treatment,” says Nicole Sbrocca, director of the cancer program at Windsor Regional Hospital.

Hair loss (alopecia) is a common side effect of many, but not all, chemotherapy drugs.

“Chemotherapy-induced alopecia or hair loss during treatment can be an incredibly challenging and devastating side effect of chemotherapy for our patients,” says Sbrocca. “Often times, when patients are told of their cancer diagnosis, the first question they ask is ‘will I lose my hair?’ The loss of hair is more than cosmetic; it’s a very personal and individualized challenge that goes along with a life-changing diagnosis.”

The Patient and Family Advisory Council with the cancer program recognized there was substantial interest in organizing cold caps for the centre after discussions with current and former patients.

“We wanted to lessen the burden for our patients and provide a service that could be easily coordinated on-site, so patients didn’t have to manage this on their own. We did our research, put a team in place to understand how this service was operationalized at other centres and we adopted this into our practice,” says Sbrocca.

The system consists of a compact refrigeration system unit circulating coolant through specially designed single patient use cooling caps, bringing the scalp temperature down to approximately 18 Celsius.

A session consists of 30-45 minutes of cooling immediately before chemotherapy begins, and up to 2.5 hours post infusion, depending on chemotherapy regime.

“It’s not just about keeping hair during the chemotherapy treatment, but encouraging faster, healthier and stronger regrowth which allows the patient to move on faster and in some cases, regrowth will begin before chemotherapy has been completed,” says Richard Paxman, CEO, Paxman Scalp Cooling. There are costs associated with booking the scalp cooling system.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has provided funding to support this service for patients with financial needs.

“I am currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments every three weeks and I’ve had such a positive experience with the cooling cap,” says Leah R, a patient of the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.

“I have been feeling anxious about my appearance and the cooling cap has given me the extra boost of confidence that I needed during this stressful time.”

Patients are asked to speak to their cancer care team for further details.

“Patient dignity is an important aspect of health and well-being, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to support initiatives like these,” says Houida Kassem, executive director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation. www.paxmanscalpcooling.ca