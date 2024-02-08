Windsor Regional Cancer Centre offering scalp-cooling service
The Windsor Regional Cancer Centre is offering a new scalp-cooling service for cancer patients who are undergoing chemotherapy.
The Paxman Scalp Cooling System (PSCS) also known as ‘cold cap’ became available onsite for patients to book in August, in an effort to help reduce hair loss during chemotherapy.
The system is approved by Health Canada.
“It can certainly improve the quality of life and outlook, for many patients receiving cancer treatment,” says Nicole Sbrocca, director of the cancer program at Windsor Regional Hospital.
Hair loss (alopecia) is a common side effect of many, but not all, chemotherapy drugs.
“Chemotherapy-induced alopecia or hair loss during treatment can be an incredibly challenging and devastating side effect of chemotherapy for our patients,” says Sbrocca. “Often times, when patients are told of their cancer diagnosis, the first question they ask is ‘will I lose my hair?’ The loss of hair is more than cosmetic; it’s a very personal and individualized challenge that goes along with a life-changing diagnosis.”
The Patient and Family Advisory Council with the cancer program recognized there was substantial interest in organizing cold caps for the centre after discussions with current and former patients.
“We wanted to lessen the burden for our patients and provide a service that could be easily coordinated on-site, so patients didn’t have to manage this on their own. We did our research, put a team in place to understand how this service was operationalized at other centres and we adopted this into our practice,” says Sbrocca.
The system consists of a compact refrigeration system unit circulating coolant through specially designed single patient use cooling caps, bringing the scalp temperature down to approximately 18 Celsius.
A session consists of 30-45 minutes of cooling immediately before chemotherapy begins, and up to 2.5 hours post infusion, depending on chemotherapy regime.
“It’s not just about keeping hair during the chemotherapy treatment, but encouraging faster, healthier and stronger regrowth which allows the patient to move on faster and in some cases, regrowth will begin before chemotherapy has been completed,” says Richard Paxman, CEO, Paxman Scalp Cooling. There are costs associated with booking the scalp cooling system.
The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation has provided funding to support this service for patients with financial needs.
“I am currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments every three weeks and I’ve had such a positive experience with the cooling cap,” says Leah R, a patient of the Windsor Regional Cancer Centre.
“I have been feeling anxious about my appearance and the cooling cap has given me the extra boost of confidence that I needed during this stressful time.”
Patients are asked to speak to their cancer care team for further details.
“Patient dignity is an important aspect of health and well-being, and we are grateful to have the opportunity to support initiatives like these,” says Houida Kassem, executive director of the Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation. www.paxmanscalpcooling.ca
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Big storm system' in Prairies heading to Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada
A Colorado low system is making its way across some portions of Canada, bringing snow, while other communities in the country are seeing heat records broken.
Liberals at risk of big losses in Vancouver, Toronto, Nanos projections show
The Conservatives continue to hold a commanding lead over the Liberals, who are at risk of losing large swaths of Metro Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area, a new survey from Nanos Research has found.
Funeral home owner, accused of abandoning nearly 200 decomposing bodies, to appear in court
A Colorado funeral home owner who authorities say abandoned nearly 200 bodies in a building infested with maggots and flies was set to appear in court Thursday to hear prosecutors' evidence against him.
PM hints at tougher penalties for car thieves as feds seek ideas at national summit
The Liberal government will consider tougher criminal penalties for people who steal vehicles, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday as he kicked off a daylong summit aimed at confronting the scourge of auto theft.
Will Canada-U.S. relations worsen if Trump is elected? Survey asks Canadians
Three in four Canadians believe Canada-U.S. relations will worsen if Donald Trump is elected to replace Joe Biden as president in the next U.S. election, a new poll from Nanos Research shows.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
5 Marines confirmed dead after their helicopter crashed in Southern California
The five Marines aboard a helicopter that went down in remote, snow-covered woods Tuesday night are dead, a U.S. military spokesperson said Thursday.
Is it cheaper to rent or buy a house with a monthly mortgage in Canada? Prices analyzed in 26 markets
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Israeli airstrikes kill 13 in Rafah after Netanyahu rejects Hamas' ceasefire terms
Israeli airstrikes killed at least 13 people overnight into Thursday in Rafah, on the border with Egypt, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Hamas' ceasefire terms and said he would expand the offensive into the southern Gaza town.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Young person sexually assaulted in downtown Kitchener park: WPRS
Regional police are investigating a reported sexual assault involving a young person in downtown Kitchener.
-
Guelph man criminally charged for repeatedly calling 911 to help with paperwork: GPS
Guelph police have criminally charged a man they say called 911 numerous times to help him fill out family court documents.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
Ferreira pitching budget compromise to grow London Transit service
On Wednesday, a group of local agencies called on council to support a business case in the 2024-2027 municipal budget to improve the frequency and reliability of city bus service.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
Barrie
-
Thursday morning Barrie fire under investigation
Fire crews responded to a call at around 7 AM about a blaze on a Fox Run Road home, which was believed to have started in the basement.
-
City of Barrie working with military to mark RCAF's 100th anniversary
The City of Barrie is working with the federal government to create a one-of-a-kind tribute in honour of a significant milestone for military veterans.
-
1 week in Grey-Bruce: 6 overdoses
Grey Bruce Public Health (GBPH) is issuing an alert to people who use substances after receiving reports of six suspected opioid-related overdoses.
Northern Ontario
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners.
Ottawa
-
Citizens' groups ask Federal Court to review planned nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont.
Citizens' groups are asking the Federal Court to review the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission’s (CNSC) decision to give the green light for the construction of a nuclear waste disposal facility in Deep River, Ont., one kilometre from the Ottawa River.
-
Kanata homeowners move-in dates delayed for over a month
Anila Rajbhandari's brand new house is paid for, but her family of four has been living in an Airbnb for over a month because the closing date for their home as been delayed – again.
-
Fentanyl seized during traffic stop in Pembroke, Ont., police say
A suspect from Pembroke, Ont. who failed to attend court last September has been arrested following a traffic stop in the Ottawa Valley, the Ontario Provincial Police says.
Toronto
-
Suspect who allegedly posed as SickKids canvasser charged
A man who allegedly went door-to-door as a fake SickKids Foundation canvasser in November has been arrested.
-
Environment Canada issues 'freezing fog' advisory for Toronto
Drivers are being advised to use caution on the roads this morning as dense, patchy fog blankets some parts of the GTA.
-
Stolen Porsche seized by police following harrowing home invasion, investigation continues: police
Hamilton police have recovered a Porsche 992 that was stolen during a harrowing home invasion and robbery over the weekend.
Montreal
-
One year later: Parents, first responders on coping with trauma after deadly Laval daycare bus crash
Steps from a daycare in Laval, Que., a memorial for four-year-old Jacob Gauthier remains one year after he was tragically killed when a city bus plowed into the building's front entrance.
-
Quebec cites 'social peace' to extend notwithstanding clause on secularism law
The Quebec government tabled legislation today to continue shielding the province's secularism law -- known as Bill 21 -- from court challenges over Charter violations.
-
Want to become a foster parent in Montreal? Here's how it works
Thinking about fostering but are overwhelmed by the process? You're not the only one.
Atlantic
-
N.S. hockey team facing league penalties after postponing game due to weather
A Nova Scotia Junior B team has been handed a punishment for not being able to play a game during a recent snowstorm.
-
Canadians split on concerns over U.S. potentially increasing border security measures: survey
With the American presidential election on the horizon, a new survey shows that Canadians are split on concerns over the U.S. potentially increasing security measures at the border with Canada.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Winnipeg
-
'It’s night and day': Balmoral Hotel gets makeover for medical patients
One of the Winnipeg core’s infamous hotels is getting a makeover to serve as a space for people attending medical appointments in the city.
-
Encroaching Colorado Low triggers snowfall warnings in parts of Manitoba
A large swath of the province is under a snowfall warning thanks to an encroaching Colorado Low.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Calgary
-
Canada hosts summit on auto thefts, but Calgary and Alberta bucking the trend
According to the Calgary Police Service, the city saw carjackings rise last year while car thefts dipped.
-
Truck driver sought in hit-and-run in Three Hills, Alta.
Three Hills RCMP are looking for the driver of a pickup truck who hit a person then fled the scene Wednesday evening.
-
10 things to do in Calgary this weekend
10 things happening around Calgary this weekend.
Edmonton
-
Protectionist policy promises in U.S. election will be a challenge: Alberta premier
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says no matter the outcome of the United States election, there will be challenges for Canada and Alberta.
-
Pancholi next to announce bid for Alberta NDP leadership
Edmonton NDP MLA Rakhi Pancholi will run to be the Alberta NDP's next leader.
-
'Not a viable business anymore': Bell Media selling 45 radio stations amid layoffs
BCE Inc. is selling off 45 of its 103 regional radio stations as it cuts nine per cent of its workforce, including journalists and other workers at its Bell Media subsidiary.
Vancouver
-
Just 1 in 3 B.C. drivers confident using multi-lane roundabout: ICBC survey
Just one-third of drivers in B.C. feel confident navigating a multi-lane roundabout with yielding and signalling being top frustrations, a recent survey released by ICBC suggests.
-
Social media firms can't be let 'off the hook' for deadly sextortion of kids: Eby
Premier David Eby says social media companies can't be let “off the hook” after two British Columbia teens fell victim to online sextortion scams and died by suicide in the past year.
-
B.C.'s premier says Selina Robinson offered to quit twice over Middle East comment
B.C. Premier David Eby says his former post-secondary education minister offered her resignation twice before her exit from cabinet over comments she made about the Middle East.