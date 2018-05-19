

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Windsor-Leamington and Chatham-Kent, including Rondeau Park Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts and heavy rain.

Thunderstorms have developed ahead of an approaching cold front. Some areas within these thunderstorms could receive rainfall amounts of up to 50 millimetres in a relatively short period of time.

Thunderstorms are expected to weaken late Saturday evening.