WINDSOR, ONT. -- Recreation options are increasing now that Windsor-Essex is in Step 1 of the province’s Roadmap to Reopen.

The City of Windsor is planning for a careful and gradual reopening of recreation venues and opportunities across the city to coincide with provincial regulations. Windsor entered Step 1 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday.

“First and foremost we need to ensure the staff re-deployed to the mass vaccination efforts, many of whom are from our parks and recreation areas, can continue that vital work,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “Getting our community vaccinated remains job one! But, as opportunity to transition comes, we’ll do all we can to get staff retrained and ready to open our venues as quickly as possible.”

HERE ARE THE LATEST REOPENINGS:

Aquatics

Splash Pads

Splash pads opened on May 22, 2021.

BEACH

Sandpoint Beach will open on Monday, July 5. The beach hours will remain consistent with previous years, with lifeguards on duty from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. daily, weather and water quality permitting, until Sunday, September 5, 2021.

POOLS

All six outdoor pools will open on Monday, July 5, 2021, by appointment only, in keeping with new capacity limits. Please visit ActiveWindsor.ca to book your appointment beginning Monday, June 28, 2021.

Indoor pools, including Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union, will remain closed to the public until at least Step 3 as per the provincial regulations.

COMMUNITY PROGRAMMING

Day camps will operate at three sites this summer if there is sufficient demand, beginning as early as July 5, 2021. Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex, Forest Glade Community Centre and Windsor Water World will be taking registrations beginning Monday, June 14, 2021. Visit ActiveWindsor.ca or call 519-966-6065.

All other indoor rental and program spaces (indoor sports, event spaces, meetings and recreational activities) remain closed to the public until at least Step 3.

ARENAS

Indoor arenas will remain closed to the public until at least Step 3 as per the provincial regulations.

SPORTS FIELDS

Step 1 allows outdoor sports fields to be used for outdoor fitness classes, personal training and sports training, excluding games and scrimmages, up to a maximum of ten (10) people.

Step 2 (date to be determined) is anticipated to permit use for outdoor sports leagues to resume team practice and game play, following capacity limits of 25 people. The City plans to permit the use of sports fields in accordance with the provincial regulations and as fields become available based on their conditions.

CULTURE AND EVENTS

Outdoor religious services, rites and ceremonies with capacity limited to permit two metres of physical distancing are allowed. Permits can be issued based on availability with noted capacity limits at select outdoor park sites including Willistead Manor, Paul Martin Gardens (no interior access), Jackson Park, Mary E. Bibb Park, Reaume Park and Alexander Park.

Museums and other indoor cultural facilities will remain closed to the public until at least Step 3 as per the provincial regulations.

PARKING SERVICES

The Public Works administration building located at 1266 McDougall Street will be reopened to the public starting Monday, June 14, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For all parking and enforcement information, visit the Parking Enforcement page at CityWindsor.ca.