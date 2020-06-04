WINDSOR, ONT -- The City of Windsor has received a ‘AA’ financial rating from Standard and Poor's Rating Services.

According to the report, the city’s “prudent and forward-looking financial management practices will support the city's strong budgetary results.”

S&P says it issued a stable outlook for the city and expects “Windsor’s strong economy and prudent financial management practices will support healthy operating surpluses and robust liquidity.”

Mayor Drew Dilkens says he’s pleased with the results from S&P. “The very positive independent rating further affirms that City Council’s focus on economic development initiatives and balanced approach to fiscal policy have built a strong, stable financial base which provides flexibility to continue to service and develop our community.”

For S&P’s news release regarding the City of Windsor, visit www.standardandpoors.com.