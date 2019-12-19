WINDSOR -- A tentative deal has been reached between the Greater Essex County District School Board and its custodians and maintenance staff.

The board says the tentative deal with CUPE Local 27 was reached on Wednesday through a collaborative process and represents the best possible outcome for all involved.

Board officials say it provides stability and security moving forward for both employees and the board.

The tentative agreement remains subject to ratification by the CUPE Local 27 members and the Trustees of the GECDSB.

Ratification meetings will take place early in the new year.

CUPE 27 represents 243 custodians and maintenance staff at the public board.