Windsor Public Library warns of scammers claiming to represent the library
The Windsor Public Library is warning its customers of a scam involving their name attempting to charge for services.
The library has received reports of some scammers claiming to represent Windsor Public Library (WPL) promoting services that require payment.
WPL said it does not directly solicit payment or donations.
The library warns that unexpected or suspicious email messages, attachments or text message should never be opened.
Windsor Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Oligarchs, politicos, and Putin: Meet the Russians Canada has recently sanctioned
From top politicians to influential oligarchs and media figures, Canada has slapped sanctions on numerous high-profile Russians, including President Vladimir Putin, as he continues his unjustified and deadly attack on Ukraine. CTVNews.ca has dug through the list to figure out who is who on Canada's sanction list.
Trudeau, NATO partners stage theatrical rebuke of Russia at military base in Latvia
Justin Trudeau joined NATO allies Tuesday in staging a theatrical rebuke of Russia's war on Ukraine from a heavily armoured war-games field and in a floodlit news conference from one of the alliance's eastern European bases.
Here are the nations on Russia's 'unfriendly countries' list
Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia's so-called 'unfriendly countries' list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.
U.S. President Biden bans Russian oil, warns of 'Putin price hike' at pump
U.S. President Joe Biden announced Tuesday the U.S. will ban all Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, but he acknowledged it will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.
Transport Canada issues fines to six passengers on rowdy Sunwing flight to Cancun
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
Months after wildfire destroyed Lytton, B.C., residents still uncertain when they will return home
Months after a devastating wildfire in Lytton, B.C., special contractors have finally moved in to start the long-awaited clean-up process. But many residents say they're still not sure when they can rebuild and reclaim their homes.
Canadian English teacher hitchhikes 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine
A Canadian English teacher has made it home to the Ottawa region after travelling about 800 kilometres to escape Ukraine.
Effort to relieve encircled Ukrainian port put in jeopardy
An attempt to evacuate civilians from the bombarded port of Mariupol and deliver food, water and medicine was thrown into jeopardy Tuesday by what Ukraine said was continued shelling by Russian forces as conditions inside the strategic city of 430,000 grew more desperate.
MP Leslyn Lewis launches Conservative leadership bid for second time
Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has formally announced that she will run to be the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, for a second time. The Ontario-based lawyer and now MP ran in the party's 2020 leadership race, placing third behind Erin O’Toole and Peter MacKay. Her platform was notably socially conservative.
Kitchener
'Outrageous and unthinkable': Family of man killed by Toronto police addresses SIU decision
Family members of a man who was shot and killed by Toronto police in Simcoe last November are speaking out about a decision released by the province’s Special Investigations Unit last week.
'It hasn't even been an hour': Elora rallies to find lost ring on Toronto couple's wedding day
A Toronto couple is thanking the community of Elora for springing into action to help them find a lost ring on their wedding day.
Ontario Fire Marshal and OPP investigate fatal fire near Listowel
Crews are investigating a fatal fire at a residence outside of Listowel on Monday.
London
Ontario shoots down idea of temporarily cutting gas tax as prices climb
Ontario's energy minister has shot down the idea of a temporary cut to gas taxes similar to Alberta as prices at the pump continue to climb.
'You couldn't see your hand': Residents rush for balconies during Tillsonburg apartment tower fire
There were some dramatic rescues following a large apartment fire in Tillsonburg, Ont. Tuesday morning.
Barrie
Crash involving snowplows, tractor-trailer shuts down portion of Hwy 400
A three-vehicle crash involving two snowplows and a tractor-trailer shut down a portion of Highway 400 early Tuesday morning.
Ont. woman makes it her mission to help Ukrainian refugees
A Flesherton, Ont. woman is making the trek to the Polish border from Germany to help Ukrainian refugees escape the turmoil in their homeland.
Three lost dogs reunited with their family
South Simcoe Police officers were on 'paw patrol' Tuesday morning, rescuing three cuddly canines who wandered from their home in Bradford.
Northern Ontario
North Bay campaign reminds people of gambling risks
With a new casino in North Bay opening Wednesday; and online gambling on the rise, local health unit officials say it’s important to get the word out about possible risks associated with those who like to gamble.
'No experience is required': Sudbury's new theatre group for kids
Two long-time Sudbury artists have started a new theatre company for kids ages six to 18 and are holding auditions for its first production, based on a popular animated movie.
Federal offender wanted by OPP known to frequent these Ontario cities
Ontario Provincial Police is asking for the public's help in locating a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after he breached statutory release.
Ottawa
Ottawa donation drive for Ukraine ending after overwhelming support
An Ottawa donation drive for supplies to aid the people of Ukraine is ending Wednesday following overwhelming support from the community.
How much could you save on gas if Ontario suspends its fuel tax?
Gas prices in Ottawa have reached another all-time high, with the average above $1.84 per litre on Tuesday.
Ontario unveils modernized science curriculum, will begin teaching coding in Grade 1
Ontario has announced a new science curriculum that will focus on 'real-world' skills by teaching students subjects like coding starting in Grade 1.
Toronto
'Bet your dog's missing you': Toronto office removes return-to-work posters following backlash
A downtown Toronto building was forced to remove signage that was meant to welcome employees back to the office last week.
Montreal
Montreal police adding surveillance cameras to fight crime, worrying community groups
Montreal police are planning to install nine more security cameras across the city in response to a rise in violent crime, but community groups are questioning whether the technology works to deter crime or is a waste of money.
Ballerina, Indigenous craftswoman and orchestra founder are three newest Quebec historical figures
Quebec has three new historical figures, and some prominent women of today marked March 8 by describing what they think are the biggest challenges ahead.
Atlantic
P.E.I. to increase gathering limits as province enters Step 2 next week; 704 new COVID-19 cases reported
Prince Edward Island will increase gathering limits as the province enters Step 2 of its Moving On plan next week.
Pressure on governments to cut taxes at the gas pump
As fuel prices hit historic highs, pressure is growing on governments to lower or eliminate its cut of taxes at the pump.
First Mounties to respond to N.S. mass shooting willing to testify at inquiry
The first three Mounties to respond to the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting told a public inquiry last year they'd be willing to testify, though lawyers for the RCMP have recently resisted having them take the stand.
Winnipeg
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multi-vehicle crash closes section of McGillivray Boulevard: RCMP
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
Icy conditions, poor visibility close Perimeter, Trans-Canada highways
The province has closed a number of highways, including the Perimeter and Trans-Canada, due to icy conditions and poor visibility.
COVID-19 hospitalizations drop in Manitoba, no deaths reported Tuesday
The number of COVID-19 patients in Manitoba hospitals has dropped on Tuesday.
Calgary
Calgary gas prices reach record high post-provincial fuel tax relief announcement
Alberta drivers once again woke up to a spike in gas prices Tuesday morning, setting new record highs.
Calgary police to brief council on state of ongoing Beltline protests
The Calgary Police Service will brief city council Tuesday morning regarding the weekly protests taking place in the Beltline that are drawing the ire of some residents.
Edmonton
'Division and confusion': Edmonton vs. Alberta mask showdown happening Tuesday
City councillors will discuss what to do with Edmonton's mask bylaw at a special meeting Tuesday afternoon, but their power to keep it may be gone soon.
Early votes now being cast in Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche byelection
Voters in northeastern Alberta started casting ballots Tuesday to select a new MLA, with eight names to choose from.
Edmonton gas prices rise again as province plans to stop collecting fuel tax on April 1
Gas prices remained high at Edmonton stations overnight Monday with drivers looking at an average of 163.4 cents per litre.
Vancouver
'We just feel forgotten': Cleanup to start more than 8 months after Lytton, B.C., wildfire
Anyone looking at Guy Neufeld’s property in Lytton, B.C., will mostly see heaps of ashes and twisted metal along with the remnants of a burned-out vehicle.
Public health order does not require B.C. doctors to be vaccinated despite ‘health hazards’
A month after B.C.’s top doctor announced all health-care workers would have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late March, the wording of her latest order does not spell out a mandate – and one college is telling members they aren’t required to get the shot.
Skier dies after 'tragic accident' on Cypress Mountain: West Vancouver police
Police in West Vancouver say a skier died over the weekend at a popular North Shore mountain resort.