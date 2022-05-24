Windsor Public Library to host outdoor summer movie screenings

Families will once again be able to enjoy a movie under the moon this summer as the Windsor Public Library (WPL) is bringing back its free outdoor movie nights.

Following a successful movie season in 2019, the WPL announced Tuesday it would be back and would be putting on a summer schedule of family-friendly fun across the city.

The library’s movie projection system to screen films outdoors, including at parks, community centres and other venues across the city, consists of a 25 ft. inflatable screen, projector, top-of-the-line sound system and an ultra-quiet generator.

WPL will kick off the fun on Friday at Queen Victoria Public School at 1376 Victoria Avenue where family activities will start at 7 p.m., followed by a sunset screening of Encanto. Officials estimate the movie will start between 8:30 to 9 p.m.

Families joining in for the fun should bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and refreshments. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed.