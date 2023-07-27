Windsor Public Library stewards of the Windsor Star Archives

Windsor Public Library in Windsor, Ont on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor) Windsor Public Library in Windsor, Ont on Thursday, July 27, 2023. (Gary Archibald/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

London

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver