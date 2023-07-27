Windsor Public Library stewards of the Windsor Star Archives

The Windsor Public Library (WPL) is now the permanent home of the Windsor Star archives.

In an agreement reached with the City of Windsor and Postmedia (the parent company of the Windsor Star), the library is now the residence and caretaker of over a hundred years of historical artifacts.

Since 1890, the paper covered events as a daily enterprise. Names of the periodical have changed over the years, however, in 1959, the Windsor Star became its final iteration.

Dana Paladino, the acting chief executive officer of WPL, is enthusiastic about sharing this unique resource with the public.

"I just say stay tuned, we're trying to figure out the extent of what's in there, maybe the most exciting things,” said Paladino.

“And, we're definitely looking at promoting this and hopefully having some sort of display and attraction to get people excited about it and thinking about it - and let them know it's available."

The archive includes newspapers dating from 1917, rare photographs, documents, microfilm, digital data and other items of historic significance that have recorded the vital history of Windsor-Essex.

The archives are being catalogued and will be made available to the public. In addition, a future public display to showcase some of the artifacts will be created.